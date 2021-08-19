Cañon City Police Department investigating a shooting

CAÑON CITY, Colo.– Cañon City Police Department received reports of shots fired on the 400 block of Water Street in Cañon City on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Officers were told around 10 minutes later that an individual had just come into the hospital needing treatment for a gunshot wound. No witnesses or suspects were found at the scene.

The 18-year-old victim spoke with officers at the hospital while being treated and was flown to Colorado Springs to a hospital to receive further treatment for his wounds.

He is stable and his injuries are not life-threatening.

A person of interest has been identified but is not in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cañon City Police Department at 719-276-5600 or the Fremont County Crime Stoppers at 719-275-7867 or by downloading the P3 app.