Cañon City man wanted for sexual assault on a child

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — An anonymous Safe2Tell tip Sunday night leads to charges of sexual assault on a child.

Police interviewed a middle school-aged girl and later interviewed the suspect, 19 year-old Connor McCain of Cañon City. Detectives determined that a crime had occurred and obtained an arrest warrant for McCain.

Officers are searching for McCain. He may be driving a silver 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Colorado plates MBO-340.

Safe2Tell is an anonymous resource to submit tips to school or law enforcement officers. Tipsters can report anything that relates to the safety of a school or students.

If you have any information regarding this case, including the whereabouts of Connor McCain, please contact the Cañon City Police Department at 719-276-5600.