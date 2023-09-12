(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for a man wanted on multiple charges, after police say he intentionally set an apartment on fire with a 15-year-old girl inside.

According to CCPD, 30-year-old Vincent James Wicke is wanted for First Degree Arson, Burglary, Child Abuse, and other charges, after he allegedly lit an apartment on fire with a 15-year-old girl inside. CCPD said thankfully, no one was injured in this incident.

CCPD warned that anyone who is found aiding Wicke in avoiding law enforcement, providing him with transportation, or warning him of discovery, will be charged as an accessory to each of his charges.

CCPD said anyone who provides information that leads to Wicke’s apprehension will be eligible for a cash reward. Anyone with information on the fire or Wicke’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the CCPD non-emergent line (719) 276-5600, Option 6 or Detective-Sergeant Smelser (719) 276-5600, ext: 3925.