(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for information on a man who dumped four kittens in a plastic grocery bag in the Downtown Historic District.
In a post on Facebook, CCPD said just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, a man seen in accompanying security footage dumped the kittens in the grocery bag in the 700 block of College Avenue.
CCPD asked anyone in the community who may recognize this man or have information about the incident to contact Community Service Officer Autumn Campbell at 719-276-5600.