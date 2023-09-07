(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for information on a man who dumped four kittens in a plastic grocery bag in the Downtown Historic District.

In a post on Facebook, CCPD said just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, a man seen in accompanying security footage dumped the kittens in the grocery bag in the 700 block of College Avenue.

Courtesy: Cañon City Police Department

CCPD asked anyone in the community who may recognize this man or have information about the incident to contact Community Service Officer Autumn Campbell at 719-276-5600.