Cañon City man accused of making threats, arrested after standoff

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A Cañon City man was arrested on multiple charges after an hourslong standoff at an apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Sunday morning, they got a call about a man making terroristic threats at the Country Green Apartments on Highway 50 in eastern Cañon City. The suspect, 40-year-old Eric Goodman, was arrested after a three-and-a-half-hour standoff, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eric Goodman / Courtesy Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Goodman is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use of incendiary devices, felony menacing, false reporting, disorderly conduct, obstruction of a peace officer, false reporting of explosives, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest. He is being held without bond.