PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing gas from a Pueblo business.

PCSO said on Twitter that the man was seen siphoning gas from an underground tank at a Pueblo West business.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (clothing blurred by FOX21 due to profanity)

PCSO said the man was driving an older two-door blue and black SUV with no license plates. The suspect has red hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt and jean shorts.

If you know this man or believe you recognize him, call PCSO at (719)583-6250, or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.