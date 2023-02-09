(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — Community members were able to stop a woman attempting to kidnap a child at a Walmart Thursday afternoon on Feb. 9, according to the Alamosa Police Department (APD).

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to a Walmart on reports of an attempted kidnapping in progress. Arriving officers discovered that a woman grabbed a young child from a shopping cart and attempted to kidnap the child.

Community members within the store acted quickly and were able to restrain the suspect until law enforcement arrived. The child was safely reunited with their parents, per APD.

50-year-old Kimberli Jones of Blanca, Colorado, was transported to the Alamosa County Detention Center for the following charges:

Kidnapping (Felony 3)

Felony menacing (Felony 5)

Child abuse (Felony 5)

Disorderly conduct (Misdemeanor 3)

This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time, according to APD.

APD thanked the “brave citizens, Walmart staff and community for the quick response and for being alert.”