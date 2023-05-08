(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An innocent bystander’s dog was shot following an argument between two other people on Monday, May 8, in a neighborhood near the Citadel Mall.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), police received a call about a disturbance around 9:45 a.m. on Monday in the 3000 block of De Cortez Street, west of the Citadel Mall. CSPD said the investigation revealed a man and woman were arguing while running in the area.

Around the same time, another person unrelated to the argument was walking out into a parking lot nearby to help their neighbor carry in groceries, and the person’s unleashed dog had followed them into the parking lot. The dog walked up to the man involved in the argument, and the man shot the dog.

The dog was not being aggressive and did not know the suspect, who appeared not to live in the area, the dog’s owner told police.

CSPD said the suspect ran from the scene prior to officers’ arrival, and the suspect’s motive for shooting the dog is unclear. The dog’s condition is unknown.