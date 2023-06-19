(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a 32-year-old man was arrested after robbing a business on Austin Bluffs Parkway and running from police on Monday, June 19.

CSPD said around 1 p.m. Monday, a report was made of a robbery at a business in the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs, near the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Barnes Road.

According to CSPD, the suspect, identified as 32-year-old James Mason, walked into the store and asked for merchandise, and when the clerk turned around, Mason “implied” he had a weapon and demanded the clerk give him money.

CSPD said Mason ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and property, and his description was sent out to officers in the area.

A patrol officer spotted Mason, and the officer had to chase him when he ran from officers. After a brief struggle, Mason was taken into custody. CSPD said evidence from the robbery was recovered following his arrest.