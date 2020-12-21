Burglary suspect arrested at western Colorado Springs 7-Eleven

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man suspected of breaking into a Colorado Springs home was arrested at a nearby 7-Eleven Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the burglary happened around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Carlson Drive, which is off Woodmen Road in western Colorado Springs. When officers arrived, the suspect sped away, according to police. Officers did not chase him, but later found him in his car at a nearby 7-Eleven.

Officers pinned the car in and arrested the suspect without further incident, according to police.