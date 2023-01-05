(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A burglary in the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 4 led officers to an alleged suspect who was taken into custody.

On Wednesday, The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the 3800 block of East La Salle Street between Constitution Avenue and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a burglary. Officers found a business with the glass door smashed and items inside stolen.

According to CSPD, officers were able to track a suspect to an address on Auburn Drive near Palmer Park Blvd and North Academy Boulevard, where the stolen items were recovered and a suspect was taken into custody. Patrol officers and detectives searched the address for additional evidence of the crime and others.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing.