COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting an arrest linked to burglaries at three cell phone stores.

Earlier this month, officers say they responded to the Metro by T-Mobile store on East Fountain Boulevard when its burglary alarm was tripped. Once there, they realized the store had been burglarized — and it was the second such occurrance at this particular store in less than one month.

Their investigation led officers to a suspect who living on Chaco Circle, located east of the intersection of Chelton Road and Verde Drive. They executed a warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Chaco Circle, where they say they found evidence which linked the suspect to three additional cell phone store burglaries.

Those stores have been identified as:

Metro by T-Mobile located at 3761 East Pikes Peak Avenue

Cricket Wireless located 421 N. Circle Drive

Metro by T-Mobile located at 3224 East Fountain Boulevard

Over the course of the crime spree, police say approximately 80 cellular telephones, 40 cellular telephone accessories, and $1147 in cash was stolen.

Ricardo Huizar was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for Burglary, a class four felony.

Police say they expect to make additional arrests in connection to this case.