(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two brothers have been arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping and sexual assault following a standoff with the Pueblo SWAT team on Friday, Sept. 22.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), two teen boys had been held in a home in the 1200 block of Taylor Avenue against their will overnight on Thursday by 20-year-old Elyjah Cancino and 31-year-old Ernest Cancino-Vigil.

The boys said that one of them managed to escape on Friday and called the police.

After the first boy escaped, Cancino took the other teen out to search for him, when the second boy also managed to escape. Police were told that another person in the home reported being sexually assaulted by Cancino-Vigil while Cancino and the teen were out.

When officers responded to the home, several people came outside, and Cancino was arrested without incident. One person went back inside the home, and Cancino-Vigil refused to come out of the home. The SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded, and Cancino-Vigil eventually surrendered peacefully. The other people in the home also came out.

Cancino and Cancino-Vigil were both booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center for numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault.