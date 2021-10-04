COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place near Arbor Pointe Apartments on Hancock Expressway.
The victim who died at the scene was an adult male who sustained obvious gunshot wounds. Police were called around 8:45 a.m.
The area will be closed for three to five hours.
Anyone who was a witness or knows further information about the shooting is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.
Police did not give any description of the suspect or suspects.
