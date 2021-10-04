COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place near Arbor Pointe Apartments on Hancock Expressway.

The victim who died at the scene was an adult male who sustained obvious gunshot wounds. Police were called around 8:45 a.m.

The area will be closed for three to five hours.

Courtesy of FOX21 News’s Lauren Scharf.

Anyone who was a witness or knows further information about the shooting is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000.

Happening Now ‼️



Officers are on scene investigating a shooting in the 2500 block of Hancock Expressway. Please avoid the area.



What we know so far:

– Shooting call for service came in at 8:45am

– 1 deceased adult on scene

– Appears to be isolated, no immediate threat to public — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) October 4, 2021

Police did not give any description of the suspect or suspects.

Check back with FOX21 News for the latest information on this fatal shooting.