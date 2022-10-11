(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a home on the east side of Colorado Springs in September.

The boy was taken into custody by a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 10, after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect for First Degree Murder, on Friday, Oct. 7.

Because the suspect is underage, no additional details are being released.

According to CSPD, around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, officers responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Drive, southwest of the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the scene.

The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Trevor Branson of Colorado Springs, and his death was labeled a homicide. Branson’s murder is the 34th homicide in the city of Colorado Springs in 2022.