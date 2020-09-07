Boulder man sentenced for possessing thousands of child sex abuse images

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Boulder man arrested last summer has been sentenced to 15 years and six months in prison for possessing thousands of images and videos of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn announced Friday.

Wesley David Gilreath, 30, accepted a plea deal in February. He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography.

Authorities said they found more than 12,000 images and 200 videos depicting child pornography on his primary phone. They found tens of thousands of similar images on other devices inside his home, including a thumb drive.

“The child pornography on the thumb drive and both of the defendant’s phones included images and videos depicting the sexual abuse and torture of toddlers and infants,” Dunn’s office said in a statement issued Friday.

Additionally, during the sentencing hearing, evidence was presented that Gilreath had posted “hunting guides” online targeting Jews, Muslims and other groups.

Moreover, during a search of Gilreath’s home, agents found a full-size Nazi flag, materials about the Oklahoma City bombing and a T-shirt with Timothy McVeigh’s face on it.

“Agents also found hand-written notes bearing the names and addresses of 15 Mosques, Synagogues, religious centers and other locations, all less than 35 miles from the defendant’s apartment,” Dunn’s office said.

In May 2019, Gilreath tried to buy a gun, but was unable to following a query into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

The purchase was denied because he was previously adjudicated as a “mental defective or committed to a mental institution” on March 21, 2016, according to an affidavit.

Gilreath was apprehended in July 2019 after he left his unlocked iPhone on an RTD bus, leading authorities to arrest him, court records show.

“While one image of child pornography is horrific, tens of thousands of images and videos in the possession of one person is almost incomprehensible in its depravity and wickedness. While we can never return the lost innocence that this defendant has stolen, this sentence ensures that he can no longer contribute to the market for these images,” Dunn said on Friday. “Mr. Gilreath was also a credible threat to various religious communities in Colorado. They can now rest assured that that threat has been stopped for at least a very long time.”

According to a search warrant, Gilreath told federal authorities he did not “label himself a white supremacist,” but wanted the “white race to win at life,” by having money and property while preventing others from obtaining those things.

The case was investigated by the Denver FBI office with support from the Boulder Police Department, RTD and the Rocky Mountain Regional Computer Forensic Lab.

In addition to the prison term, Gilreath was sentenced to 10 years or supervised release.