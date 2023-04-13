(ELBERT COUNTY, Colo.) — On Thursday, bond was increased to $750,000 for William “Lilly” Whitworth, the 19-year-old who was arrested after her sister reported Whitworth for allegedly planning a mass shooting in Academy School District 20.

At the time of her arrest, Whitworth told deputies she had been planning a school shooting, and was “about a third of the way from doing it.” Timberview Middle School was detailed as a main target in arrest papers, along with several churches.

Deputies found layouts of the school the day Whitworth was arrested, as well as a manifesto.

On Thursday, April 13, Whitworth’s bond was increased to $750,000 from $75,000, after a staff member at the Elbert County Jail notified the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office that Whitworth had indicated that if she were to bond out, she would still try to carry out the original mass shooting plan.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office said once it was notified of this information, a motion was filed to increase the bond, and the DA also asked for additional protections in a mandatory protection order. The protection order now includes GPS monitoring and dictates no contact with any public or private school property or institution in the State of Colorado.

Whitworth remains in custody at the Elbert County Jail on charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder, Criminal Mischief, Menacing, and Interference with Staff, Faculty, or Students of an Educational Institution.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 3, 2023.