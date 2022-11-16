(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Ricky Keiser as the man whose body was found in southeast Colorado Springs in early November.

Ricky Keiser, Courtesy: Photo provided to Colorado Springs Police Department

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 3 a.m., CSPD received a call about a possible dead body near South Union Boulevard and the MLK Bypass.

Officers responded to the area and found Keiser. Based on obvious trauma and external injuries, detectives from the Homicide and Assault Unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation.

CSPD said this is the 42nd homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time last year, there were 36 homicides.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.