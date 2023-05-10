(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — A homicide investigation is underway in Teller County after a man’s body was found off of Gold Camp Road about four miles west of the El Paso County line.

According to a press release from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), a call was received around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, reporting that a body had been discovered on the side of Gold Camp Road in Teller County.

TCSO said the body was that of an unidentified black man between the ages of 18-24 years old. An autopsy revealed that the man had suffered a gunshot wound, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is active and ongoing, TCSO said, and asked anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at (719) 687-9652 and speak with a detective.