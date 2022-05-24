PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the body of a man discovered in a garage on Monday.

The body of 51-year-old Anthony Ray Valdez was discovered in a residential garage in the 1500 block of North La Crosse Avenue in Pueblo. He had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said on Twitter that an autopsy had been scheduled. This is still an ongoing investigation, if anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or

pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.