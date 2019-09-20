Body found in burning car at a picnic area near La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a body has been found in a burning car outside La Junta in southeastern Colorado.

Firefighters discovered the body Thursday after they extinguished the car fire in a Comanche National Grasslands picnic area. The site is 18 miles southeast of La Junta and 175 miles south of Denver.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, assisted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.