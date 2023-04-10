(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — After a body was found near the railroad tracks in Fountain on Sunday, April 9, the victim has been identified and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the City of Fountain.

Members of the Fountain Fire Department (FFD) originally responded around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Alegre Circle and Highway 85/87 in Fountain after an employee of the BNSF Railway found an unresponsive man near the railroad tracks.

After medical personnel responded, they determined the man was dead on scene.

On Monday, April 10, the City of Fountain said in a press release that the victim had been identified as 31-year-old Christian Cook by the El Paso County Coroner. Cook’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Courtesy: City of Fountain

The City of Fountain said this appears to be an isolated incident, though the City asked for anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

“A young man is dead and we need the public’s help to identify the suspect,” the City said.

Anyone with information or who may be a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Fountain Police Department Tip Line at (719) 382-6918. To remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.