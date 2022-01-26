Black Hills Energy customers targeted by scammers; what to do if you get a suspicious call

Pueblo, Colo. – Black Hills Energy is warning customers about a rise in scam calls aiming to rob people of their money.

The company has received numerous reports from customers regarding attempted scam calls where the customer is told their bill is delinquent and service will be disconnected in 30 minutes unless they pay the caller. Customers with concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent the company are urged to call Black Hills Energy at 1-888-890-5554.

Additional tips:

• Don’t give in to a high-pressure visit or call seeking personal information or attempting to sell you anything – if someone calls claiming to represent your local utility and they demand immediate payment or personal information, hang up and call the customer service number on your utility bill.

• To verify whether a Black Hills Energy employee was dispatched to your location, call 1-888-890-5554. Black Hills Energy employees and contractors wear shirts with the Black Hills Energy logo, carry a company-issued photo ID and drive logoed vehicles. Employees will gladly wait outside while you call the company to verify their identity.

• Never provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit.

• Black Hills Energy customers who are experiencing financial hardships effecting their ability to timely pay their energy bills can visit www.blackhillsenergy.com/ to explore options to assist in those hardships.