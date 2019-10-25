Bizarre police chase in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A police chase in Pueblo had a bizarre ending.

It started shortly after 12:30 Thursday afternoon when police said a woman was carjacked by an armed suspect.

According to police, the driver was on east 9th Street at the time when she said she was held up at gun-point by another woman demanding her car.

Police responded to her call almost immediately and began pursuing the red Dodge Sedan northbound on I-25. She reportedly exited at 9th Street and it was right on the ramp where she ran from the car toward a train just east of the interstate. That’s where police were able to catch up with her.

“The suspect fled and ran toward the train,” Captain Kenny Rider explained. “We’re not really sure what happened after that. We’re getting reports she tried to jump on the train, or maybe through it and bounced off the train.”



The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.