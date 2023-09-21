Big R Robbery in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for help identifying a man allegedly connected to a theft at the Big R store in Pueblo West.

PCSO says the man left the store in a 1999 white Ford Explorer and is looking for anyone who can identify the man from his tattoos, or other distinguishing features.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

If you know who he is, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 and reference #27396. To remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.