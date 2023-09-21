Big R Robbery in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for help identifying a man allegedly connected to a theft at the Big R store in Pueblo West.
PCSO says the man left the store in a 1999 white Ford Explorer and is looking for anyone who can identify the man from his tattoos, or other distinguishing features.
If you know who he is, you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 and reference #27396. To remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.