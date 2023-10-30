(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Colorado Springs on the evening of Oct. 13 has been identified as 38-year-old Jessica Gilmore, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Oct. 13 at around 5 p.m. police were called to the 1600 block of East Las Vegas Street near East Fountain Boulevard about a bicyclist who had been hit by a vehicle. Callers reported the suspect vehicle had fled, but provided information about the vehicle.

Gilmore was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police found the suspect driver identified as 43-year-old William Dixson who was arrested and facing charges of Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injuries, Careless Driving Resulting in Death, and Driving Under the Influence.

Gilmore’s death was the 39th traffic fatality in 2023, according to CSPD. At this time last year, there were 43 traffic fatalities.