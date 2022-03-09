PUEBLOL, Colo. — Pueblo County residents beware, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a new trend involving cell phones and money transfers.

Authorities say they have received reports of individuals asking to borrow a victim’s phone and then transferring money out of the victim’s bank accounts or cash apps.

“They are getting into banking or cash apps and transferring large amounts of money to their account,” said Pueblo County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Bureau Chief David Lucero. “Money can be transferred so quickly through these apps that by the time the victim realizes it, the suspect is long gone.”

Deputies say the trend recently came to light at Colorado State University Pueblo where several students said their money was transferred from their Venmo accounts after loaning their cell phone to a desperate-looking individual who needed to make an “emergency” phone call.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies at CSU Pueblo have are currently looking for a suspect.

“Who wouldn’t want to lend their cell phone to someone to make a needed phone call,” Lucero asked. “We’re not telling people to not help others, but we are asking them to be aware and protect their phone and the information they have on it. Even if you don’t have cash or banking apps, there may be personal information on it that someone may want.”

Authorities say the following tips can help you protect yourself from becoming a crime victim: