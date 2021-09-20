Barry Morphew’s arrest papers released

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The arrest papers for a man accused of killing his wife on Mother’s Day weekend in 2020 has been released after months of being sealed.

Barry Morphew was arrested on May 5, 2021, and has been charged with first-degree murder after Suzanne, the mother of their two daughters disappeared.

While speaking at a press conference in May 2021, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said that although no body has been recovered, his “belief is that Suzanne is not alive at this time.”

On Friday, Chaffee County Judge Patrick Murphy found there was enough probable cause of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased body for Morphew’s case to head to trial. Morphew’s trial is set for May 3, 2022. However, the judge said the prosecution did not meet the burden of proof evident, presumption great so he was obliged to set a bond under the Colorado Constitution. Judge Murphy set the bond for Morphew at $500,000 cash-only.

Morphew faces the following seven charges:

Murder in the first degree

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of Public Records

Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense

Morphew has maintained his innocence. Once he is released from jail he will have to have an ankle monitor, surrender his passport, and all guns. Judge Murphy also said Morphew must live in Chaffee County and appear in person to all court proceedings. There is a protection order for witnesses including Jeff Libler, Andy Moorman, David Moorman, Melinda Moorman, Holly Wilson, Sheila Oliver, Gene Ritter, Martin Ritter, Brad Osswald, Morgan Gentile, and Cassidy Cordova.

Morphews next court date is Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 1:30 p.m. which will be a motion hearing. The defense filed motions for violations of discovery and motion of violation of the court order to limit pretrial publicity.

This article will be updated.

To catch up on all the details revealed in court, review FOX21’s previous stories:

<<<Suzanne Morphew’s family releases statement on anniversary of her disappearance

<<<Suzanne Morphew’s home sold, Chaffee County mother missing for nearly 10 months

<<<‘I’m not the other woman’: Second contractor speaks out about Suzanne Morphew investigation

<<<‘People don’t know the truth’: Suzanne Morphew’s husband breaks silence after three months