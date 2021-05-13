Barry Morphew, the husband of a missing Chaffee County woman faces additional charges

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The husband who is being accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew in Chaffee County faces new charges on Thursday. He allegedly voted with his missing wife’s ballot.

According to court documents, Barry Morphew faces charges of Felony Forgery of Public Records and a Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense. The offenses occurred between October 22, 2020, and May 13, 2021.

In the court documents, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Chaffee County Clerk of a report of alleged voter fraud. They had received an election voter ballot for a missing person, Suzanne Morphew who had been missing since May of 2020. The clerk provided the ballot to be photographed and taken as evidence. On the back of the ballot envelope, there was no signature next to the voter signature, but Barry Lee Morphew signed the witness’s signature.

During an audio-recorded interview with the FBI and Morphew on April 22, they asked him why he submitted his missing wife’s Presidential election voter ballot. According to the arrest warrant, Morphew replied, “just because I wanted Trump to win.” Morphew added, “to give him (referring to President Trump) another vote, I figured all these other guys are cheating and I know she (referring to Suzanne Morphew) was going to vote for Trump anyway.” When the FBI told Morphew that what he did was illegal he responded, “I didn’t know you couldn’t do that for your spouse.”

In September of 2020, Morphew petitioned for permanent guardianship of Suzanne. He was granted letters of permanent adult guardianship from the Indiana courts on January 2021. Colorado recognized those papers of guardianship shortly thereafter.

Morphew had a virtual advisement hearing in the morning for these new charges. His bond for the additional charges is $1,000. He is currently in the Chaffee County Detention Facility without bond for charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempt to influence a public servant.

The arrest affidavit regarding the murder charges has not been posted online at the time of this writing. Morphew’s next court date has been set for May 27 at 4 p.m.