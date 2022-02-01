Barry Morphew and team wait for judge’s decision on request to change venue for murder trial

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — On Tuesday, accused murderer Barry Morphew and his defense team will sit before a judge in a Chaffee County courtoom to hear the decision on whether or not Morphew’s trial can proceed elsewhere. They filed a motion for a change of venue because, they said, too many people in Salida and Chaffee County are familiar with the case. They say that will make it difficult to find an impartial jury.

Huge search efforts and a large media presence convened in the area after Morphew’s wife, Suzanne, was reported missing over Mother’s Day Weekend of 2020. Her body was never found and she is presumed dead.

This photo provided by Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office shows Barry Morphew. Morphew was arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, as the result of an ongoing investigation that has so far involved over 135 searches across Colorado and the interviews of over 400 people in multiple states, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Morphew was arrested nearly one year after Suzanne’s disappearance and charged with her murder. He also faces the following charges in connection to the case:

Tampering with a deceased human body

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of a dangerous weapon – short rifle

Attempt to influence a public servant

Forgery of Public Records

Misdemeanor Elections-mail ballot offense

The prosecution says the murder case should be held in the county where the alleged crime was committed.

Judge Ramsey Lama is expected to make a ruling on the change of venue request during Tuesday’s hearing.

FOX21’s Lauren Scharf will provide updates throughout the day.