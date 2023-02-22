(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — A teenaged suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in the Security-Widefield area on Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday morning after law enforcement said he tried to murder his mother.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a woman called 911 to report that she had been seriously injured after having been assaulted by her 16-year-old son at a home in the 7100 block of Trails End Court.

EPSO said when deputies arrived, an arrest warrant was signed by a judge charging the suspect with Attempted First Degree Murder and other felony crimes. At the time, deputies believed the suspect remained inside the home.

Responding law enforcement established containment and gave orders for the suspect to leave the home and surrender. There was no response, and it was believed at the time that the suspect had barricaded himself, EPSO said.

The Tactical Support Group (TSG), consisting of SWAT, K9, Crisis Negotiators, members of the Regional Explosives Unit, Tactical Medics from the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and Tactical Dispatchers, responded to the scene.

EPSO said the TSG determined that the suspect had left the scene before containment had been established, after extensive unsuccessful attempts to communicate with him. EPSO announced on Wednesday morning that the scene had been cleared and the law enforcement presence was no longer in the area of Trails End Court.

EPSO said just before 8:15 a.m., deputies saw the suspect walking near the intersection of Trails End Court and Sullivan Avenue. The suspect ran from deputies, but was eventually taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center.

EPSO said due to the suspect’s age, his identity will not be released.