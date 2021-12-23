Police standoff turns officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs; update expected at 7 a.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is in a standoff with a barricaded suspect.

UPDATE: CSPD has confirmed the situation is an officer-involved shooting. At last report, police said the scene was secure. An update is expected to be released around 7 a.m.

6900 block of Palace Drive

Police and the suspect are in the 6900 block of Palace Drive. Police say the suspect is not in custody and the scene is unsafe.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. FOX21 will update as more information is released.

