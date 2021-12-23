Police standoff turns officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs; update expected at 7 a.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is in a standoff with a barricaded suspect.

UPDATE: CSPD has confirmed the situation is an officer-involved shooting. At last report, police said the scene was secure. An update is expected to be released around 7 a.m.

6900 block of Palace Drive

Police and the suspect are in the 6900 block of Palace Drive. Police say the suspect is not in custody and the scene is unsafe.

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨

A barricaded suspect is occurring in the 6900 block of Palace Dr. The suspect is not in custody & the scene is still active and unsafe. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be released when available. PIO is not responding to the scene. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 23, 2021

People are asked to avoid the area.

