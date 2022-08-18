COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a bank robbery on the west side of Colorado Springs.

According to police, the incident happened on August 17 around noon. CSPD was called to the 1300 block of West Garden of the Gods Road near Centennial Boulevard for a bank robbery. After an investigation, they found an unidentified person had entered the establishment and demanded money before leaving the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported during the robbery. CSPD tells FOX21 that this suspect has a different description from the robbery that occurred in the area earlier in the week.

If you have any information about this robbery you are encouraged to contact Pikes Peak area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.