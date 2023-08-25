(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a bank robbery in east Colorado Springs Friday, Aug. 25.

Just before 10 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 2300 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, east of Memorial Park. CSPD said a man entered a bank, demanded money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported during the robbery. The investigation is still ongoing and there have been no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Pikes’s Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).