Autopsy: 11-year-old boy died of forced water intoxication, parents face murder charges

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An arrest affidavit released Wednesday, detailed the moments leading up to an 11-year-old child’s death in March.

According to an autopsy, the 11-year-old boy died from forced water intoxication — which is water poisoning from drinking too much water.

As a result of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigation, arrest warrants were issued for 41-year-old Ryan Sabin and 42-year-old Tara Sabin. They turned themselves into the El Paso County Jail on Tuesday and are both facing charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

In the court document, it says the parents made the 11-year-old drink 64 ounces of water a day because he wets the bed. On March 10, he got in trouble for not drinking enough water, and he was told to drink more.

Ryan told police he was taking small sips and throwing up. Ryan said the 11-year-old was drinking the water too slowly, and that’s why he was throwing up, so he made him drink faster. Ryan told police he wasn’t sure how many times the child threw up.

The 11-year-old was told to keep drinking water, while the rest of the family ate dinner.

At 11:15 p.m., Ryan said he put the child to bed — and at 6:15 a.m. the next day called 911 after he found him dead, foaming at the mouth.

The other five children who lived with the couple have been removed from the home.