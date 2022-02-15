Aurora man sentenced to 8 years to life in prison for child sexual assault

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Bobby Lee Fox, age 73, of Aurora, Colo. has been sentenced to eight years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections for Child Sexual Assault and Abuse of a then 14-year old teenager at a cabin near Idaho Springs in the summer of 2018.

Courtesy of Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

Despite pleading not guilty, on Oct. 12, 2021, a Clear Creek County Jury found Fox guilty on all of the following charges:

Sexual Assault on a Child (By a Person in a Position of Trust) Under the Age of 15 (F3)

Sexual Assault on a Child (F4)

Child Abuse (M2)—Knowingly/Reckless—no Injury.



Fox was sentenced to eight years to life, with mandatory 5 years parole, on Count 1, and six

years (concurrently) on Count 2 with 3 years parole.

Per law enforcement investigations, the teenage boy’s mother contacted the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office to report that her son was with a family friend (Fox) at a cabin and had texted her he was in distress because of him. After working at the cabin for two days, the teenager told Fox his back hurt, and Fox offered to rub it and put some lotion on it. The teen fell asleep during the massage and woke up, needing to go to the bathroom where he noticed lotion on his genitals and other areas.

Forensic tests from a Colorado Bureau of Investigation lab report confirmed Fox’s DNA was present in the underwear of the teenager.



“While there is no way we can truly bring justice to the victim and his family in this case, we hope that some semblance of healing can now begin with the defendant’s sentence to a lengthy prison stay in the DoC,” said Heidi McCollum, 5th Judicial District Attorney. “While there may be more Bobby Fox victims out there, my hope is you will come forward to law enforcement so we can ensure this man never hurts another child again.”