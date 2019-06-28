Aurora man accused of soliciting for child prostitution in Colorado Springs

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police crime arrest handcuffs graphic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Aurora man was arrested after officers caught him soliciting for child prostitution in Colorado Springs Wednesday, according to police.

Police said Tristan Woods was found to be entering into an agreement to have sex with an underage girl in exchange for money. Police found Woods at a local hotel and arrested him without incident.

Woods is charged with soliciting for child prostitution, attempted inducement of child prostitution, attempted patronizing of a prostituted child, and obscenity.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story