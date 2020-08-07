August 7 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Bobby Trujillo, 22, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’05”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown

eyes. Trujillo has a no bond warrant for Assault which includes Aggravated Robbery and Assault w/

Deadly Weapon.

Johanna Russell, 32, is described as a Hispanic female, 5’06”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and

brown eyes. Russell has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation, which includes Vehicular Eluding.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.