August 7 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bobby Trujillo and Johanna Russell / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Bobby Trujillo, 22, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’05”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Trujillo has a no bond warrant for Assault which includes Aggravated Robbery and Assault w/
Deadly Weapon.

Johanna Russell, 32, is described as a Hispanic female, 5’06”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and
brown eyes. Russell has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation, which includes Vehicular Eluding.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local