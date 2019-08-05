August 5 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

ZACHARY NIGEL BURNS

ZACHARY NIGEL BURNS is a White Male, 28 years old, 6’1” tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. ZACHARY is wanted for Homicide.

MARLON CHAMORRO

MARLON CHAMORRO is a Hispanic Male, 35 years old, 5’9” tall, and 181 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. CHAMORRO is wanted for Sex Offender-Failure to Register.

JOSEPH JARED COLEMAN

JOSEPH JARED COLEMAN is a Black Male, 25 years old, 6’03” tall, and 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. COLEMAN is wanted for Robbery –Considered Armed and Dangerous.

DANIEL CYR

DANIEL CYR is an Asian Male, 33 years old, 5’08” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. CYR is wanted for Menacing.

LINO MOA MOA POLOA

LINO MOA MOA POLOA is a White Male, 20 years old, 6’ tall, and 158 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. POLOA is wanted for Vehicular Eluding/Reckless Driving/FTCx2.

ROBERT LEE PORTER

ROBERT LEE PORTER is a Black Male, 20 years old, 5’1” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. PORTER is wanted for Aggravated Robbery & 2nd Degree Assault.

QUINN JAMES SCAGGS

QUINN JAMES SCAGGS is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’2” tall, and 160 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. SCAGGS is wanted for Assault w/ Deadly Weapon.