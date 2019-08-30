August 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Kevin Nagl, 33, is described as a White man, 6’00”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Nagl has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Habitual Criminal, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute. Nagl has a no bond warrant for Assault which includes Criminal Mischief x2 and Harassment. His total bond amount is $115,000.

Kenny Vigil, 40, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Vigil has seven warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges and a total bond of $60,750:

Traffic Offenses

Possession of a Controlled Substance x3

Driving Under Restraint

Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon

Vehicle Theft

Robbery

Theft from the Person

Assault

Registration – Fictitious Plates

Registration – Unregistered Vehicle

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.