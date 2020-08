COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

ELIJAH JAMES COGMON is a Black Male, 33 years old, 6’ tall, and 210 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. COGMON is wanted for Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia, Weapon, Firearm Purchase and Habitual Criminal.

BRANDON HOLMQUIST is a White Male, 29 years old, 5’9” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. HOLMQUIST is wanted for Kidnapping, Theft, Assault 3, Criminal Mischief, Violation P/O, Child Abuse, Weapon Possession and Controlled Substance.

MARCOS NATIVIDAD is a White Male, 46 years old, 5’10” tall, and 162 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. NATIVIDAD is wanted for Motor Theft, Theft and Criminal Impersonation.

NOAH DAVID PURDY is a White Male, 28 years old, 5’11” tall, and 175 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. PURDY is wanted for Assault on a Peace Officer, Vehicular Eluding, Vehicular Assault and Resisting Arrest.

ERICKA BEVERLY SANCHEZ is a White Female, 29 years old, 5’6” tall, and 135 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SANCHEZ is wanted for Motor Theft, Attempt to Influence, Criminal Impersonation, Theft, ID Theft and Controlled Substance.