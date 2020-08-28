August 28 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Julian Trujillo, 36, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no bond warrant for Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Prohibited Person.

David Maes, 38, who was previously featured on 07-17-2020, is described as a white man, 5’07”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Maes has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Driving Under Restraint, No Insurance and Registration – Fictitious Plates. His total bond amount is $6,700.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.