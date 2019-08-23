August 23 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Travis Marsh, 35, is described as a White man, 5’08”, 180 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes. Marsh has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Christopher Kirby, 37, is described as a White man, 6’ tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Kirby has a warrant for a Traffic Offense which includes Vehicular Eluding. His bond is $2,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.