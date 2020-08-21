August 21 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Cindy Sisneros and Joey Orcutt / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Cindy Sisneros, 50, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’05”, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sisneros has a no bond warrant for Failure to Appear.

Joey Orcutt, 27, is described as a White man, 5’03”, 157 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Orcutt has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Assault At-Risk Adult and Criminal Mischief. His bond is $10,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

