August 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Christopher Ortiz, 39, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’09”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ortiz has a no bond warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Driving Under the Influence -W/ 3+ Priors.

Carlos Vigil, 33, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Burglary.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.