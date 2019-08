STEVEN GERALD COOMBS is a White Male, 52 years old, 5’9” tall, and 200 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. COOMBS is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

BRYAN ANTHONY BATTS is a Black Male, 32 years old, 5’7” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BATTS is wanted for Dangerous Drugs, Fraud and FTA x3.

STEVEN GERALD COOMBS is a White Male, 52 years old, 5’9” tall, and 200 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. COOMBS is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder.

XAVIER ANDRU PADILLA is a White Male, 19 years old, 5’10” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and black eyes. PADILLA is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

QUINN JAMES SCAGGS is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’2” tall, and 160 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. SCAGGS is wanted for Assault w/ Deadly Weapon.