PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Dameron Carbajal, 29, is a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Carbajal has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault. He has a second warrant for Robbery, which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender and Aggravated Menacing/Victim with a Deadly Weapon. His bond is $20,000.

Raymond Smith, 39, is a White man, 6’00”, 215 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Smith has a total of six warrants, four of which are for Failure to Comply which includes the charges of Illegal Weapon Possession, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Theft. He has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include Theft and Traffic Offenses – Registration – Fictitious Plates. His bond amount is $9,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.