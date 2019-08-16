August 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Darian Lippis, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’05”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Lippis has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Trespassing.

Leroy Ramos, 32, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’09”, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ramos has a warrant for Trespassing which includes Vehicular Eluding. His bond is $10,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.