August 12 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

RANDY RAY BISHOP

RANDY RAY BISHOP is a White Male, 35 years old, 6’1” tall, and 170 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. BISHOP is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Strangulation, Kidnapping, Felony Menacing and Child Abuse.

ZACHARY NIGEL BURNS

ZACHARY NIGEL BURNS is a White Male, 28 years old, 6’1” tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BURNS is wanted for Homicide.

STEVEN GERALD COOMBS

STEVEN GERALD COOMBS is a White Male, 52 years old, 5’9” tall, and 200 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. COOMBS is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder.

CHRISTOPHER ALEJANDRO SANDOVAL

CHRISTOPHER ALEJANDRO SANDOVAL is a White Male, 30 years old, 5’11” tall, and 190 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. SANDOVAL is wanted for Burglary.

QUINN JAMES SCAGGS

QUINN JAMES SCAGGS is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’2” tall, and 160 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. SCAGGS is wanted for Assault w/ Deadly Weapon.

JASON SCHUMACHER

JASON SCHUMACHER is a White Male, 38 years old, 6’ tall, and 159 lbs., bald with blue eyes. SCHUMACHER is wanted for 1st Degree Trespass.

CAMERON STANLEY

CAMERON STANLEY is a Hispanic Male, 27 years old, 6’ tall, and 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. STANLEY is wanted for Escape and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

LYDELL DEXTER TILLMAN

LYDELL DEXTER TILLMAN is a Black Male, 39 years old, 6’1” tall, and 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TILLMAN is wanted for Assault.