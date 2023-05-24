(COLORADO SPIRNGS) — Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) were called to a report of an attempted robbery with a knife on the 6000 block of Dublin Boulevard east of North Powers Boulevard.

Just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, CSPD received a report of an attempted robbery at a location near the intersection of Dublin and Tutt Boulevard. The suspect entered the location with a knife demanding money. Police’s investigation showed they were dressed in all black and wearing a hockey mask.

CSPD said the suspect left after no money was given to them. Officers searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

CSPD is asking anyone with information to call 719-444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.